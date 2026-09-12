UNN sued over Peter Obi’s academic records

Peter Obi

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Abayomi Arabambi, has sued the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) over the alleged refusal to release details of the academic record of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Arabambi, in a fresh suit, said he had requested a certified true copy (CTC) of Obi’s certificate number D000198 in respect of a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy issued in 1984 in line with the Freedom of Information Act, but the institution turned down his demand.

In the originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026 and filed by his lawyer, Anderson Asemota, on Sept. 9 at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said letters had been written to the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the court documents made available on Saturday, the applicant, a former factional spokesperson for LP, named the VC and UNN as 1st and 2nd respondents.

He is, therefore, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to perform their statutory duty under the FoI Act, 2011, by determining and responding to his request dated July 16 in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

According to Arabambi in the affidavit setting out the facts, by a letter dated 16th July, 2026, the applicant requested a CTC of Certificate No. D000198, stated to have been issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi in respect of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy in 1984.

“The applicant also requested a Certified True Copy of the certificate, academic record or other official records upon which the said degree was predicated.

“The said request was duly delivered to and received by the respondents on 6th August, 2026.

“The applicant expressly made the request pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, and stated the public-interest and accountability basis for the request.

“The respondents failed and/or neglected to provide the requested information within the period prescribed by the Act,” he said.

Arabambi stated that the respondents did not communicate to him a written notice of refusal identifying the specific provision of the Act relied upon for refusing access.

“The applicant consequently sent a reminder letter dated 31st August, 2026, reiterating the original request and again demanding the requested records.

“The reminder letter was delivered to and received by the respondents on 1st September, 2026, as evidenced by the delivery receipt,” he said.

Arabambi, in the affidavit deposed to by Chuku Maudlyn, a litigation secretary in the law firm of Messrs Neplus Ultra Attorneys, averred that the delivery receipt identified the receiver as the VC and the destination as the UNN.

“As at the commencement of this action, the respondents have neither supplied the requested records nor issued a lawful written notice of refusal,” he said.

The applicant, therefore, sought 19 reliefs.

He prayed the court for a declaration that his written request made pursuant to the FoI Act, 2011, “constitutes a valid request for information within the contemplation of the Freedom of Information Act.”

He sought an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to furnish him with a CTC of certificate number D000198 issued by the university if the said certificate exists in the custody, possession or control of the respondents.

Arabambi also sought an order of mandamus compelling them to furnish him with the CTC of the existing official academic and institutional records relating to the said degree and the certificate, including where they exist and are within the custody or control of the respondents.

He listed the documents he sought as relevant academic records, relevant graduation/degree-award records, relevant certificate-register entries, relevant Senate or academic approval award records, and any other existing official records upon which the said degree and/or certificate was based, among other reliefs.

Giving grounds for his application, Arabambi submitted that as an applicant, he has a statutory right of access to information in the custody of a public institution.

According to him, the respondents are subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

He said the requested information concerns a certificate expressly represented to have been issued by the UNN.

He says the respondents are consequently the institution whose official records are directly relevant to his request.

Arabambi said Section 4 of the Act imposes a statutory duty to respond within the prescribed period, and that they had failed to comply with that duty.

“The respondents did not communicate a lawful refusal identifying any applicable exemption.

“The failure therefore constitutes a refusal and/or deemed refusal under the Act,” he concluded.

NAN reports that at the centre of the applicant’s complaint is what he described as multiple variations of Obi’s name across documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and educational authorities.

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge. (NAN)