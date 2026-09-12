‘Tired’ Liverpool must adapt to schedule, says Iraola

Liverpool’s Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Andoni Iraola said it was obvious Liverpool suffered from fatigue in a 0-0 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday, but insisted his players have to adapt to a gruelling schedule.

Less than three days on from beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in their Champions League opener, the Reds were comfortably held at bay by a Fulham side that had lost each of their first three Premier League games under Alvaro Arbeloa.

“Our players were tired,” said Iraola. “We cannot hide it. I think it’s the worst turnaround in terms of 60 something hours between the games, after a very big game the other day.

“This is going to happen more times, maybe with one more day, but sometimes it’s going to happen the same way during the season. We have to adapt to these circumstances.

“It’s these kinds of games that you need to win; sometimes with a set play, sometimes with a shot from the edge (of the box), sometimes from a moment of brilliance from the offensive players. We haven’t had that today.”

Bradley Barcola failed to shine on his full Premier League debut on an off day for Liverpool’s near £500 million forward line also featuring Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Victor Munoz.

Iraola remains unbeaten since taking charge of the 20-time English champions, but three of his first four Premier League games have now ended in disappointing draws.

“It’s the first game since I’m here I think we’ve had problems to create chances, to score goals, to make the difference offensively,” added Iraola.

“That’s the main reason that we couldn’t create as many chances as we wanted.”