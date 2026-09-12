Bamanga Tukur to be buried Sunday in Adamawa – Family

The family of the late National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has fixed Sunday for the burial of the elder statesman.

Tukur’s son,​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌‍⁠‌‌⁠‍‌‍‌​ who is also the Secretary to the State Government of Adamawa, Auwal, announced this in a statement issued in Yola on Saturday.

The younger Tukur, who said that his father died on Saturday in Abuja, added that the corpse would arrive at Yola the same day.

“The late elder statesman will be laid to rest on Sunday, 13th September, 2026, after funeral prayers at the Lamido’s Palace by 10:00 a.m.,” he said.

He stated that the former governor of the old Gongola State passed away three days before his 91st birthday.

“He is survived by two wives and 18 children, among them the Secretary to the Government of Adamawa State, Awwal Tukur,” the statement said. (NAN)