Bamanga Tukur: Nigeria loses towering statesman — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of its former National Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Mahmud Tukur, CON, as a profound loss to Nigeria, saying the elder statesman’s decades of service left an enduring mark on the country’s political, economic and democratic development.

Tukur’s death marks the end of a long public career that took him from the governorship of the old Gongola State to the federal cabinet, the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, international business circles and, ultimately, the national chairmanship of the PDP.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the PDP described Tukur as a distinguished statesman, elder, administrator, businessman and committed member of the party.

The party recalled that Tukur served as Governor of the old Gongola State from October to December 1983 before later serving as Minister of Industries and Chief Executive/General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Beyond government, he also established a presence in the private sector and international business community, including as president of the Africa Business Roundtable and chairman of the NEPAD Business Group, among other positions.

The PDP said his record of service reflected a career that extended well beyond party politics and public administration.

He was elected National Chairman of the PDP in 2012 and led the party until his resignation in January 2014.

On his contribution to the party, the PDP said Tukur “played significant roles in the affairs and development of the party.”

His tenure as national chairman, the party noted, came at a significant period in the political history of both the PDP and Nigeria, bringing to its leadership his wealth of experience, institutional knowledge and longstanding commitment to public service and democratic development.

The party said his contribution to Nigeria went beyond his years in elective and appointed office.

“His death is indeed a profound loss to the nation, given his decades of service and contributions to Nigeria’s political, economic and democratic development,” it said.

The PDP also acknowledged Tukur’s contribution to the growth of the party, the strengthening of democratic governance and the development of Nigeria.

“The PDP deeply mourns his passing and recognises his contributions to the growth of the Party, the strengthening of democratic governance and the development of Nigeria,” Jungudo said.

The party extended its condolences to his family, relatives, friends and associates, as well as the people of Adamawa State and the PDP family across the country.

It prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, while asking for strength and fortitude for his family and loved ones to bear the loss.