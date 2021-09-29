By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, strong indications have emerged that crisis looms as there are moves by the Constitutional Amendment Committee to remove the five Ad-hoc delegates from the wards as well as other former statutory delegates from voting at some stage of the party nomination congresses.

According to a source, the planned action which is not known to members of the Committee will ridicule the party, and defeat the purpose for which the provision was made in the first instance, just as questions are asked why embark on what they described as unwarranted exercise with only 32days to the party’s National Convention.

The move to ensure that the ward statutory officials of the party are excluded from certain party nomination processes at the state level will definitely put the party in bad light and therefore should be discouraged.

It was gathered that the move to remove the five statutory delegate officials of the party at the ward level for no reason of theirs will jeopardize the confidence of party faithfuls at the grass roots and depletes the fortune of the party at the forthcoming general elections.

The source who noted that members of the party who have vowed to resist the move, said that it is a Constitutional breach against the backdrop that notice of the proposed amendment to the Constitution shall be given to the National Secretary at least two months before the date of the National Convention and the notice, which shall be in writing, shall contain a clear statement of the amendment sought and the reasons for the amendment.

According to the source, the National Secretary upon receipt of the notice shall cause it to be circulated to the State branches of the Party for publication at least one month before the date of the National Convention, adding, “The question is, has the party met the mandatory and constitutional timings as stipulated in the party constitution?

The source said that the objective of having the five delegates at the wards and the grassroots to integrate the people and give power back to the people has been defeated with the planned action.

On Amendments, Article 66( 1) of PDP Constitution reads, ” the Party shall have the power to amend this Constitution, save that no amendment of the Constitution shall be valid unless made by a motion passed by two- third majority of members present and voting at the National Convention.

“(2) The Notice of the proposed amendment to the Constitution shall be given the National Secretary at least two months before the date of the National Convention and the notice, which shall be in writing, shall contain a clear statement of the amendment sought and the reasons for the amendment.

“(3) The National Secretary upon receipt of the notice shall cause it to be circulated to the State branches of the Party for publication at least one month before the date of the National Convention.”

The Source said, “this move will ridicule the party if urgent actions are not taken by the leadership of the party especially the provision that the National Secretary must advise the states on the position of the party to make amendments to its constitution .

On the planned amendment, the source said, “the party must be people centered to make any reasonable impact in the forth coming elections since the expansion of the party statutory delegates to the ward level was to achieve the objective of bringing the party closer to the grass root.

Recall that the PDP National Convention Committee had last week inaugurated 15 sub-committees for its National Convention Scheduled for 30 and 31 October.

An attempt of this nature will therefore be a nullity since it will not meet the stipulated constitutional positions.

One of the Committees inaugurated was the Constitutional Amendment Committee with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom as Chairman, with former Katsina Governor, Ibrahim Shema, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the PDP Legal Adviser, Barrister Emma Enoidem, among others.

Others are Constitutional; Zoning Committee chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Screening Committee, chaired by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Sub-committees and their chairmen also inaugurated were Screening Appeal Committee — former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Special Duties Committee — Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Accreditation Committee — Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; and Security Committee — former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

The Electoral (statutory) Committee, with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa as the chairman; Publicity Committee chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Venue Committee, chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State are also among them.

Others include: Welfare and Entertainment Committee with Mariya Waziri as chairperson; Transportation Committee with former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo as Chairman; and Contact and Mobilization Committee with Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State as Chairman.

The rest are: Protocol Committee with Biodun Olujimi, the Ekiti South senator as chairperson; the Medical Committee — Nuhu Zagbayi; and the Secretariat Committee — Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP national secretary.