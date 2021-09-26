…orders sit-at-home on Oct 1

By Chinonso Alozie & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Igbo National Council, INC, last night, described the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on October 1, while banning the Nigerian flag in Igboland as a step towards endangering the South-East in the Nigerian political struggle.

Also reacting, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, through its spokesman, Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, said: “This is out of it.”

IPOB had, in a statement, banned the Nigerian flag in the South-East effective yesterday and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in the statement, said, “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejection of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.

“Also, IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional. IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.

“In line with the Memorandum of Understanding and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations, we wish to ask Biafrans to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1st 2021.

“It is, therefore, the delight of the Directorate of State, of our great movement, IPOB, that we inform Biafrans all over the world of this upcoming Independence day celebration of our great ally and neighbour, the Ambazonian people billed for 1st of October 2021.

“We, therefore, urge world leaders to use the opportunity of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting to discuss the sufferings of the two persecuted nations of Biafra and Ambazonia. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of our oppressors who are in bed with terrorists but derive pleasure in crushing peaceful agitators instead of addressing our genuine concerns.”

INC President Chilos Godsent, while reacting to the IPoB announcement in Owerri, Imo State capital, said the secessionist group had shown it lacked the capacity to sustain nationhood.

However, Godsent blamed the political elites in the South-East for the failure of leadership which had given IPOB the space to do what they want.

He said: “It is not a step in the right direction because the activities of IPOB within this context is going to endanger the growth of the Igbo nation in the Nigerian state. In this context, we will be marginalized the more and the development will have a gross economic disadvantage against the South-East and their allies in Eastern Nigeria.

“It will also endanger the Igbo nation in the Nigerian state because IPOB has shown lack of capacity to sustain nationhood.

“ This has continued to happen because of the failure of leadership in the South-East. The political elites have lost contact with the grassroots and that is why IPOB can come out overnight and the peasants in the market will obey it. The IPOB sit-at-home is condemnable and it is unacceptable.”

