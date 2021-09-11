It wasn’t a concert, neither was it a crusade, but massive crowds gathered to witness NQR – the new payment solution that has been sweeping through the country. Business owners were in awe at the ease and speed with which they could receive payments and customers were eager to try NQR to ‘Pay sharp sharp’ with their smartphones.

NQR is the new scan to pay innovation that is contactless, fast, secure and reliable. Shop owners and customers at the Gbagi and Oje markets in Ibadan experienced this firsthand as they were able to effortlessly receive and pay for goods and services using NQR.

Popular Nigerian actor and king of memes, Odunlade Adekola, and comedian Woli Agba led the NQR team of agents to the Gbagi and Oje market to demonstrate how to use NQR to receive and make payments. They thrilled the crowd with humor as many shop owners abandoned their wares to watch the live demonstrations of how to use NQR.

Jimoh, a shop owner who sold phone accessories at the Gbagi market enthused about NQR, “ Me I like this new style of collecting money from my customers, it will make my market to move well. I received the money the customer paid immediately. And the charges are very low.“

Mrs, Ojo, who also sells provisions in Oje market was equally pleased, “ We’re thankful for this new NQR app oo! My customer just scanned my code and I immediately got the alert. It is something that I think will make my life easy. It is better than waiting for alert.”

NQR is now available in stores nationwide!

Vanguard News Nigeria