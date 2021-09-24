We need stakeholders to be on board — NDLEA



Music is generally believed to play a big role in influencing people, consciously or unconsciously, especially children, adolescents, and youths.

However, a lot of Nigerians seem not to be comfortable with the lyrics and musical videos released for public consumption across Nigerian broadcasting stations as they argue that most of them are vulgar.

Majority of the people who spoke to WO were of the view that morality is downplayed on so many of the songs.

They believe some of the songs and the videos are rather vulgar, highly sensational and tend to promote drug abuse, nudity, internet fraud, domestic violence, and crime, among others.

Students speak

For instance, a Psychology student at Lagos State University, LASU, Chioma Davis said that one of the songs ruling the airwaves right now is Shedibalabala by DJ Basplit x hype man Bobby banks, a student of the same institution.

She said: “Throughout the duration of the song, no meaning is ascribed to what Shedibalabala means except for the beat, which has caught on like wildfire in the clubs.

“Today, our boys no longer wear their trousers normally; they put them on their buttocks and call it sagging. Also, young women are used as sex objects as they display all sorts of permisiveness such as a show of their nakedness whilst doing all manner of dance; shaking their buttocks.”

Another LASU student, Jaiyeoba Ayanieye said today’s music is all about sex and ‘nonsense’, lamenting that her generation’s songs are all about immorality with no message.

In the opinion of another student studying Sociology in LASU, Joshua Pinponsu, the majority of the artists are not knowledgeable about the rudiments of music.

He said youths who patronise these artists do not have the ears to listen to good lyrics. “They are only after songs that can make them dance no matter what the artist is saying.

“Rather than promote positive values, they sing praises of alcohol, marijuana, women, sex, nudity among others”.

Pinponsu added that all these have done nothing but corrupt and pollute the minds of children and youths.

As for Nneka Okolie, a Mass Communication student, “I feel so embarrassed with some music videos. I feel bad to see future mothers shamelessly exposing themselves.

“When you listen to some songs, they are not telling you anything reasonable, but how they are about getting high with alcohol and drugs; showing how big a girl’s buttocks are, how rich they are,” Okolie said, stating that she is only comfortable with gospel music.

Serious problem

A parent, Mrs. Chinelo Akaaha, posited that the fast-eroding morals in the music industry is a serious problem that the government needs to look into.

This is because, according to her, unworthy songs and videos encourage nakedness in the lifestyle of our children.

Also, Mr. Yusfu Damilola noted that some of these songs promote illegal activities among the youths.

Damilola said: “Musicians nowadays sing songs that create the impression that drug abuse, internet fraud, and lots more are norms that should be encouraged.”

A lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Lagos State University, Dr. Rotimi Olatunji believes the kind of songs aired on Nigerian broadcasting stations have negative effects on the youths, particularly on their behaviour and schoolwork.

He said: “The Nigerian music industry is filled with all manners and genres of music that in one way or the other have negative effects on the young adults, particularly on their behaviour, schoolwork, social interactions, and mood.”

“If a song is categorized “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB) because of the lyrics of the song, then we will remind the broadcasters that they cannot be aired for the future of children to rule the world!”

Bad music affects mindsets — Cleric

A cleric, Pastor Chukwuemeka Kalu, said music, naturally is a way of communication. But then, listening to bad lyrics affects the language and mindsets of the youth. He cited a song like “CASHAPP” by Bella Shumurda, stating that worldly songs have affected the way of life of many youths.

However, while speaking on behalf of the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, Mrs, Franka Ayetan claimed that the agency is not responsible for songs people play at home.

She said: “We don’t regulate music but if it is on television or a radio station and it is bad, we take action. That is, if the lyrics are vulgar, we take action. But if it is the music you play in your houses, it is not within our purview.”

In his reaction, Lagos House of Representatives member, Mufutau Egberongbe said musical videos promoting drug abuse should be censored by NBC as well as those on social media.

“Those in the film industry should support this move of producing films that would promote morals and disabuse the use of drugs”, he told WO.

Also, Ibiba Odili of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA said the issue of drug abuse is multi-faceted. “It has different areas which must be corrected. We need stakeholders to be on board. Government is calling on all Nigerians to come together because it is a collective responsibility and everybody must play his or her role”.

Vanguard News Nigeria