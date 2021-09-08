By Obas Esiedesa

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited, NDPHC, has begun the construction of a new 1×7.5MVA, 33/11KV injection substation with associated of 33KV/11KV & LT lines and installation of four 500KVA distribution substation transformers in Ekiti State that will add 15 Mega Watts of electricity to the state.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in Ido-Ekiti, the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, disclosed that when completed that substation would improve the socio economic wellbeing of the people of the benefiting communities.

A statement by the company in Abuja on Wednesday said Oyedele also disclosed that NDPHC has so far completed five injection substations in Ekiti State since its inception.

He explained that the project “is for the entire local government because the power requirement of the Ekiti state is in the region of about 250MW. When you add 10 to 15MW to that kind of load, you will see it is substantial.

“And when you reinforce this, it will relieve other substations of the load that they are presently carrying. It is something that the entire community and its environs will benefit from.

The ED Networks said the company has also constructed and commissioned over 350 injection substations with a combined capacity of about 3540MW across the country.

“NDPHC since its inception has completed 2,194km and 887km of 330kV and 132kV Transmission Lines respectively. This is in addition to completed ten new 330/132kV Substations and eight new 132/33kV Substations which are connected to the National Grid thus significantly added 5590MVA and 3493MVA capacities at 330kV and 132kV levels respectively.

“NDPHC has further constructed about 2600km of 11KV and 4600km of 33kV distribution lines for improvement access to electricity and quality of power supply to consumers”, he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, noted that power supply to the state was grossly inadequate stating that the substation when completed will bridge the supply gap in the state.

Fayemi who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and management of the NDPHC for the project, called for its early completion.

On his part, the Olujodo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro, expressed appreciation to the government and NDPHC, disclosing that with the project, businesses that had relocated from the community would come back.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA