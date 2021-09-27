.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state will tomorrow (Tuesday) sign the bill for the establishment of the state Security Trust Fund into law in a bid to further secure the lives and property of the people of the state.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure said that “signing the bill into law will further consolidate the efforts of the governor on securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

The statement reads: “As part of the commitment to sustaining his administration’s efforts and ensuring effective functioning of the security structure in the state, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will be signing into Law the bill for the establishment of the Ondo State Security Trust Fund on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

“Recall that the Governor had signed the bill establishing the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun”, into Law in his first tenure in Office and also recently assented to the Anti-Open grazing bill among several other steps taken by his administration to ensure maximum security of the people of the state.

“The State Security Trust Fund Bill, when signed into law, will, among several other objectives, sustain the gains already recorded on security in the state and enable government source for fund outside its limited resources to strengthen the state’s security architecture.”

Meanwhile, the state Amotekun have rescued two people from kidnappers’ den in Ago-Paanu area, along Oba-Akoko-Owo road in the state.

The state commander of the state security outfit, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the rescue operation was carried out by the Intelligent Unit of the of the agency.

Adeleye said that the driver of the vehicle identified as Mr Shina Ogunniyi,38, and his worker, Lawal Oseni, 20, were rescued by the Corps following a tip-off from the kidnappers’ den, while effort was on to rescue the third victim, a butcher.

The victims were abducted on their way to deliver cows to a buyer in Owo.

The victims it was learnt, always transport cattle from Ido-Ani Cattle market to their various buyers.

Adeleye said that ” We got a distress call that occupants of a Golf Station Wagon had been kidnapped at about 9pm between Oba- Akoko and Owo road yesterday.

“Immediately, our men were dispatched to the area and they commenced combing of the forest in the axis of the location described.

“We were in the forest till the early hours of today and we’re able to rescue two of the victims, while our men are still searching for the third victim.

“The driver is one Mr Shina Ogunniyi and the second occupant is Oseni Lawal. Our men are on the trail of the third occupant of the vehicle.

Narrating his experience, the driver, Ogunniyi said, “I was called by Shakiru, a butcher whom we work together whenever anyone buys cow. What we do is to carry the cow to the location for the buyer.

“I was with one of my workers, Oseni Lawal in the vehicle. Shakiru told me that we would pick up the owner of the cow on our way along Owo road.

“After carrying the man, he explained that there is another person ahead we need to carry who understands cows very well, adding that we will wait a while on our way to pick the real owner of the cow.

“He directed us to an old road which was not too far from the main road. It was already dark, when we finally arrived the place.

” I alighted from the vehicle, after a while, I saw two touch lights pointing to me from the front and another two flash lights from my back and before I knew what was happening, they were all on my worker, the butcher and I.

“They tied our hands and legs and asked us to start moving into the forest. We got to a location where we sat. After some time, they became apprehensive.

“The moment they saw a ray of light from afar, they quickly took the butcher and fled, while they left myself and my worker behind at the spot.

“After some time, our rescuers walked to us and that was when we realized that they are men from the Amotekun Corps.

Ogunniyi added that ” after we gave them the full account of what transpired, some of them immediately took us to their vehicle, while others went after the men to rescue the third person and we were brought to the headquarter of Amotekun Corps.

