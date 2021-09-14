By Vincent Ujumadu

INDIGENES of Anambra State in 13 countries have endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for the November 6 election.

Their statement made available to reporters in Awka, the Diaspora Anambrarians urged the electorate to vote massively for the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, arguing that Soludo has the best qualities and capability needed to reshape the state’s economy and place it on a higher pedestal.

Those who signed the statement include a former Mayor of Enfield, England, Ernest Ezeajughi; Prince Neville Uchendu, Mayor of Atlanta Georgia, USA and Dr Michael Chukwujekwu, Chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee of the group.

They named the countries of their countries of residence to include United States of America, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, Australia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Italy and India.

The group said the decision was taken during Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora global meeting held virtually, promising that they would mobilise forces and resources to stimulate development in the state if Soludo was elected the next governor of the state.

Their statement read: “After due consideration, the Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora unanimously adopted Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the preferred governorship candidate for the November 6.

“The Diasporas overwhelmingly request the entire Anambra people to align with, and support Prof Soludo because the state is in serious need for sustenance of good governance.”

“We are convinced that Soludo has the integrity, pedigree and visionary leadership acumen to drive the state to the next level of development in infrastructure, human capital, industrial, education, health, agriculture and other sectors”.

“Our state needs an individual who is intellectually sound to pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years especially considering the present economic challenges of the country and the world at large”

