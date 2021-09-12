Capt. Iniobong Ekong (Rtd), an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, has granted N100,000 each to 55 students of tertiary institutions, from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state, as educational assistance.

Ekong, a Senior Special Assistant on Security to the governor, donated the grants to the students as part of the events marking his 55th birthday anniversary at Ndiya in Nsit Ubium LGA of the state on Saturday.

“It is education assistance and each of the 55 students will walk away with N100,000 each today.

“To a great extent, my desire will be achieved by giving them that money for them to pay school fees, buy text books or some of their other needs to support their education.

“This event is a great reminder that it is time to look back and appreciate God for his benevolence in my life. As a matter of fact, we have always been giving back to the society.

“This my 55th birthday is remarkable because God has been kind to me, I specifically made personal request of him for the life of the people around me, to a great extent, he has kept his own part of the bargain,” he said.

Ekong said that he had been doling out educational assistance to students since he came into public service in 2007, saying that he would continue the grants next year.

He advised the beneficiaries of the grants to take their academic activities seriously and to use the money judiciously, noting that the beneficiaries were drawn from various institutions of higher learning in the country.

“This money is not for you to come and join my political party or to do me any special favours. It is purely to assist you pay your fees, buy textbooks or buy food for yourselves.

“Destiny has two factors, personality and natural issues, If you have an opportunity, you should take it with your own hands. If you squander the opportunity, it is your luck, If you use it well, my children may benefit from you tomorrow,” Ekong said.

The member representing Ini state constituency and Chairman of the occasion, Mr Emmanuel Ekpenyoung, commended Ekong for his kind gesture and urged others in privileged positions to emulate him.

Ekpeyoung charged the students to make use of the educational assistance judiciously and study hard to rise to greatness.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Inimfon Okon, a student in the Department of Communication Arts, University of Uyo, thanked Ekong for his benevolence, saying that the money would be of immense help to him and other beneficiaries.

“I must commend the academic grant board for selecting me amongst the people who participated in the online application for this grant, may God bless the celebrant and replenish his pocket.” (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria