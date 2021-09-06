Bishop Francis Wale Oke, the National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), says those behind the woes besetting Nigeria will incur God’s punishment, if they refused to desist from their nefarious activities.

Oke, also the Presiding Bishop, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan in Oyo State, said “such people will face the wrath of God in an unimaginable dimensions”.

He spoke in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji, on Monday in Ibadan at the end of a week-long 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of his ministry.

Oke said: “There are wicked people in this country whom God will deal with unless they repent.

“Their activities have led to the sufferings of many Nigerians and have put the nation in needless jeopardy.”

The cleric assured Nigerians that in spite of their antics, the country would survive and outlive those holding it down through their ungodly acts.

“Nigeria will survive, Nigeria will prevail.

“There are people who are troubling Nigeria; unless they repent, God will deal with them,” the PFN president said.

At the convention, which ended on Sunday, another set of pastors, deacons and deaconesses, elders and ministers, numbering 200 were ordained. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria