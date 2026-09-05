PFN President, Oke, conferred with Archbishop title after 27 yrs

Oke

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, and Prelate of the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops and the President of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Olubowale Oke, has been elevated to the Office of Archbishop in recognition of his more than 27 years of episcopal service, spiritual leadership and mentorship of bishops across the world.

The honour was conferred on him by the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops during the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State. In a statement by the Media Bureau of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in Ibadan, Bishop Oke, who accepted the elevation by members of the College of Bishops and Christian leaders, described the honour as a call to greater responsibility in advancing the cause of Christ globally.

The PFN President said he had repeatedly declined the opportunity to become an archbishop since his consecration as a Bishop in 1999, preferring to concentrate on evangelism and preaching the gospel.

“I accept the elevation with all my heart. Since it seems good to you and to the Holy Spirit, it seems good to me also. I concur with you,” he said.

The elevation was proclaimed by the Presbyter of the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops, South-West, Bishop Felix Adejumo, after Bishop Julius Abiola presented the statement of purpose for the elevation. Bishop Abiola described the honouree as a father of fathers, pastor of pastors and bishop of bishops, saying his episcopal ministry had produced and strengthened other episcopal leaders.

The College said Bishop Oke had, since his canonical consecration in 1999, demonstrated longevity, stability, maturity and faithfulness in episcopal ministry, with his influence extending beyond local congregations, denominations and national boundaries.

It noted that he had participated in the consecration and establishment of bishops in different parts of the world and had provided spiritual oversight and fatherly leadership to many of the more than 50 bishops associated with the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops.

The College said his ministry had become an episcopacy that has produced episcopacies, as he had identified, nurtured, mentored, affirmed, consecrated and commissioned other spiritual leaders. It added that his new office would carry greater responsibility for spiritual fatherhood, episcopal oversight, unity, counsel, mentorship and preservation of the integrity and witness of the Church.

The College urged him to strengthen the brethren, encourage bishops, defend the Christian faith, promote unity within the body of Christ, preserve godly episcopal order and raise succeeding generations of faithful servants of God.

Bishop Oke, in his response, expressed gratitude to God and members of the College for the honour, stressing that the institution maintained strict standards in the selection and consecration of bishops.

He said prospective bishops were subjected to thorough examination by presbyters before they could be admitted, stressing that the College was committed to admitting only people with proven integrity and impactful ministries.