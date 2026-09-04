Oke elevated as Archbishop after 27 years

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Prelate of the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops and President of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Olubowale Oke, has been elevated to the office of Archbishop after more than 27 years of episcopal service.

The elevation, which recognised his spiritual leadership, mentorship and contributions to the growth of episcopal ministry, was conferred on him by the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops during the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to a statement issued by the Media Bureau of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, the ceremony was attended by members of the College of Bishops and other Christian leaders.

Oke, who is also the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, accepted the elevation, describing it as a call to greater responsibility in advancing the cause of Christ globally.

He disclosed that he had repeatedly declined opportunities to become an archbishop since his consecration as a bishop in 1999, preferring to concentrate on evangelism and preaching the gospel.

The new Archbishop, however, said he accepted the elevation because it was the will of God and the collective decision of the College.

“I accept the elevation with all my heart. Since it seems good to you and to the Holy Spirit, it seems good to me also. I concur with you,” he said.

The elevation was proclaimed by the Presbyter of the College, South-West, Bishop Felix Adejumo, after Bishop Julius Abiola presented the statement of purpose for the conferment.

Abiola described Oke as “a father of fathers, pastor of pastors and bishop of bishops,” saying his episcopal ministry had produced and strengthened other episcopal leaders.

He said the elevation was not merely the conferment of a title but a recognition of a ministry tested by time, demonstrated through service and spiritual fruits, and manifested in the raising of other leaders.

The College said Oke had, since his canonical consecration in 1999, demonstrated longevity, stability, maturity and faithfulness in episcopal ministry, with his influence extending beyond congregations and national boundaries.

It noted that he had participated in the consecration and establishment of bishops in different parts of the world and provided spiritual oversight and fatherly leadership to many of the more than 50 bishops associated with the College.

The College charged him to strengthen the brethren, encourage bishops, defend the Christian faith, promote unity within the body of Christ, preserve godly episcopal order and raise succeeding generations of faithful servants of God.

Responding, Oke expressed gratitude to God and the College, stressing that prospective bishops were subjected to thorough examination by presbyters before admission.

“The door is still open to anyone who is interested, but the standard remains the same,” he said.

Recalling his journey, Oke said the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa had wanted to consecrate him as a bishop as far back as 1988, but he avoided the elevation because of his passion for evangelism.

He said he eventually yielded to the prompting of the Holy Spirit and was consecrated a bishop in the United Kingdom in 1999, with the consecration repeated three months later at the Garden of Victory, Ibadan.

Oke said the Calvary Grace International College of Bishops grew from his desire to mentor younger ministers after responding to God’s call in 1976.

He said the fellowship, initially known as Calvary Grace Covenant Fellowship International, later evolved into the College of Bishops following a meeting at Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

According to him, the College now has members across Nigeria, Africa, North America and Europe, with its influence extending to several countries.