Court sentences four to death over kidnapping in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has sentenced three men and a woman to death by hanging for kidnapping and membership of a secret cult.

The judgment, delivered by Justice T. A. Momodu on Tuesday after more than three hours, followed an 11-count charge against the four convicts.

Those sentenced to death are Marvelous Isaac, 32; Wisdom Michael, 36; Rufus Michael, 30; and Gift Raphael, 27.

The court was specially dedicated to the trial of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes about three months ago following a daylight kidnapping and robbery at the popular Vegetable Market, off Airport Road, Benin City.

Following a request by Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Andrew Okungbowa, subsequently dedicated two courts to the trial of such offences. The suspects arrested in connection with the Vegetable Market incident were among the first defendants arraigned before the courts.

During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered seven exhibits in support of charges bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms, conspiracy and membership of a secret cult, among others.

The court noted that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage played a significant role in the investigation and prosecution of the case, helping the police to detect and establish what occurred during the incident.

Justice Momodu urged residents to install CCTV cameras in their homes, shops, vehicles and business premises, stressing that security surveillance was no longer a luxury.

The judge also called on the Edo State Government to encourage residents to adopt CCTV technology through public enlightenment and, where possible, provide surveillance cameras in public places such as markets, parks and government institutions.

He commended the Nigeria Police for what he described as its efficiency, diligence and prompt investigation, which led to the arrest of the defendants in connection with the Vegetable Market kidnapping case.