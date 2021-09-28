‘General’ Pere gets IVM Caris after winning Innoson challenge

Pere

If you are very familiar with the Big Brother Naija reality show you would know that the Innoson challenge is one of the most sought-for task in the house as anyone who wins the task goes home with a brand new car from Innoson.

The housemate participated in today’s game individually.

The game tested the housemates’ aiming skills, mental strength and endurance.

They were told to stand on a platform that was between a set of bolts and nuts and there was buckets hanging by a thread.

The housemates are to use a magnet attached to a string to pick bots and nuts from their back, place them on the floor and throw it into a bucket in front of them until the bucket gets too heavy for the rope and falls.

Once the bucket drops, the housemate is expected to run to pick a mock key under the glass the bucket has shattered.

However, if a bucket falls without a nut or bot entering it at the time it falls, the housemate concerned is disqualified.

At the end of the game, White Money bucket was the first to fall, but it fell prematurely and so he was disqualified.

Pere’s bucket fell after filling it with enough bolts and nuts (38).

The rest of the housemates, Angel (36), Liquorose (7), Cross (38) and Emmanuel (48) were unable to get their buckets to fall.

Pere won the Innoson challenge, as he walks home with a brand new IVM Caris 2021 model, from Innoson.

