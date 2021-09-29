



Just five days to the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality show, Pere, Shine Ya Eye housemate has won a brand new IVM Innoson car.

Biggie announced this after the completion of the Innoson car task in which 6 of the remaining housemates participated.

Pere was declared winner as he was the fastest in the Iron Fisher challenge and he would be given the brand new car upon completion of the show.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at present, six housemates are on the show; they are Cross, Pere, Angel, Liquorose, Whitemoney and Emmanual.

The television reality show commenced July 24, 2021 and 26 housemates participated in the Shine Ya Eye, Season 6 edition.

The winner of the N90 million grand prize would be announced Oct. 3 during the grand finale ceremony.