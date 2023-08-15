BBNaija All Stars: Pere never expected the HOH game strategy – Adekunle, Kiddwaya [Video]

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Adekunle has explained that he used the loophole in the rules to his advantage and was not unfair to Pere during the Head of House games.

In a conversation with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya, he explained why he chose to be competitive in what Pere and Neo considered to be unfair.

Kiddwaya agreed with him saying Pere got upset because he did not expect Adekunle to edge him out in such manner.

Recall that Vanguard reported the clash between formidable competitors, Pere and Adekunle as they got into a heated argument after the second round of the frenzied game, which they both lost.

Adekunle picked sides with Doyin and Mercy while Soma, Neo, and Pere also agreed to partner in the round.

In the game where the housemates were required to fill their competitors’ boxes with sand, Adekunle was accused of obstructing Pere’s efforts to fill his box.

Adekunle leveraged a loophole in the rules and impeded his opponents from edging him out which infuriated Pere, Neo, and Soma as it backfired against their plan to win the round.

Pere was the first to lose in the round followed by Adekunle while Soma was disqualified leaving Mercy, Doyin, and NeoEnergy to compete in the last round.

After the round, Pere got angry and alleged that Adekunle had cheated while playing in the game.

He threatened Adekunle saying: “You are marked” while Adekunle retorted: “You are also marked. Do not come to Lagos Island.”

The tense scene appears to be the hottest in this season’s edition of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

Watch Adekunle’s explanation here: