The internet was abuzz recently with the news of the first-ever iPhone Pro Max 13, released in September 2021, ending up in the hand of a billionaire entrepreneur, as a gift from one of his employees.

Last week, Rorisang Sejake, one of the staff members of DafriBank, had bought the new iPhone worth R34, 000, approximately N984, 413.89 and presented it as a gift to the bank’s founder and chairman, Ndhlovu Ziggy Xolane, better known on Instagram as @xolanendhlovu.

The news has trended heavily online for days now with many commentators wondering why Rorisang Sejake would buy a phone for a billionaire and a renowned philanthropist, who could afford to buy thousand of iPhones if he so wish.

Others observed that it came at an appropriate time when Ndhlovu Ziggy Xolane, is in the middle of his 16 week-long reward spree on his Instagram page for his followers who have a DafriBank account.

“It is a good gesture, he that gives also deserved to be gifted,” commented.

A staff of the bank who wished to remain anonymous defended Rorisang Sejake saying: “The DafriBank Chairman deserves that and much more from his appreciative staff, because of the great revolution he is causing in the African economy. It doesn’t matter from whom the gesture comes from.”

Ndhlovu Ziggy Xolane, the recipient of the iPhone gift, has been in the news since July since DafriBank went live as a digital-only bank that offers entrepreneurs of the digital age the opportunities of seamless transaction across borders in over 180 countries.

His Sunday reward for randomly picked 20 winners on his Instagram page @xolanendhlovu recorded 10 winners whose DafriBank account were published on September 8 on his page alongside the amount won by each recipient.