By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, has condemned detained #EndSARS protesters rotting in jail.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, EiE, Yemi Adamolekun, he said that every Nigeria has the right to protest, adding that occurrences during the #EndSARS event was a breach of fundamental human rights.

The statement read: ‘‘To find protesters being brutalised, illegally shot at, and arrested for exercising their fundamental right is a complete breach of their human rights.

“These were some of the disturbing encounters of Nigerians who participated in the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, where citizens came out en masse to bemoan the societal ills of police brutality, indiscriminate arrests, and the excesses of rogue police officers and operatives of different police units, especially the now-renamed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Peaceful protesters are not criminals; neither is peacefully protesting a criminal offence.

“Through our networks, we have observed, monitored, and amplified the search for incarcerated protesters and provided prompt legal support for victims as well as relatives of victims arrested during and after the October 2020 nationwide protests.

“Sadly, almost one year after the nationwide protests, we can authoritatively confirm that there are still #EndSARS protesters who are incarcerated and languishing in various correctional centres.

“We hereby call on members of the public, friends, or relatives of victims with reliable information about incarcerated protesters to reach out to EiE Nigeria or Gavel for prompt legal intervention via any of our social media platforms or contact details below.

“We remain committed to the release of all incarcerated protesters and will continue to do all within our power to drive active citizenship, public accountability and justice delivery in Nigeria.”

