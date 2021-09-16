An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced one 33-year-old Omoloye Olajide to 10 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy and stealing from a company.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhameen Lawal, however, gave Olajide an option of N110,000 fine.

Lawal sentenced Olajide to three years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit stealing with an option of N50,000 fine, and seven years’ imprisonment with N60,000 fine option, for stealing N3,195,825 from BOVAS & Co. Ltd.

He held that the sentences should run concurrently.

Okajide was arraigned alongside Kayode Olofin (40) and Adenike Oguntade (31).The prosecution said that they conspired and stole the sum between Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, 2016, contrary to Sections 516, 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Olajide, the third defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted and sentenced, while Olofin and Oguntade pleaded not guilty.

The case has been adjourned until Oct. 14 for trial of Olofin and Oguntade.

