President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Professor Yusuf Aminu Ahmed as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey, disclosed this in a signed statement Friday in Abuja.

He said the appointment is for an initial term of three years in accordance with the provision of Section 4 (1) of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (Establishment) Act of 1976.

“The appointment is with effect from 3rd September 2021.

“Until the appointment, Prof Yusuf Aminu Ahmed was the Overseeing Director for the Office of the Chairman/CEO of Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission.

“He is Professor of Nuclear Physics with several years of research in Nuclear Instrumentation & Spectrometry.

“The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission was established in 1976 with the mandate to construct and maintain nuclear installations for the purpose of generating electricity, undertake research into matters relating to the peaceful use of atomic energy as well as educate and train persons in matters with respect to atomic energy and radioactive substances among others”, the statement added.

