By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sacked the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and the Minister of Power, Mamman Sale

This is the first time the President is taking such action since over six years he took over government.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar takes over Agriculture, while Abubakar Aliu Minister of State for Works takes over from Mamman Sale as the Minister of Power.

President Buhari, who announced the minor reshufflement during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, said it would be a continuous exercise.

