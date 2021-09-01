THE Labour Party governorship candidate, Obiora Agbasimalo has vowed to create an enabling environment for business and services to thrive in the state.

Agbasimalo made the promise at the campaign ground in Onitsha, Anambra State ahead of the governorship election on November 6.

He noted that his role is to create an enabling environment for business and services to thrive.

He said: “The business of any government is to create an enabling environment for businesses and services to thrive and attract private sector investors to grow the economy and promote the welfare of the people.

“My government will invest heavily in critical infrastructure like roads, power, housing, water supply, and waste management among others; not only to enhance the ease of doing business but also to make life and living more meaningful.”

Agbasimalo vowed to set the right tone for good governance and build strong, effective and efficient institutions with men and women of character, honour, integrity and self-respect directing the affairs of the state in an open and transparent manner.

“With deep sense of focus and commitment, we shall, in no distant time, change the negative perception, ethics and values of the public service to engender patriotism, competition, productivity and excellence in service delivery.”

To achieve the desired result, he assured that his government shall review and reduce the size and structure of ministries, departments and agencies to remove areas of duplication, conflicts and waste to enhance operational efficiency and save money for further development.

“I am a youth. I have the interest of the youth at heart. I’m your servant; vote for me, and I will serve you”, he told the youth.

Also, the National President of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure commended the qualities of Agbasimalo, saying, “he is a youth, educated, enlightened.

It is good for a youth to take over from us. Our destination is prosperity and Agbasimalo will be able to lead Anambra people to their destination.”

He implored the supporters to ensure they turn their energy into results at the elections on November 6.