A Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, on Monday issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a 32-year-old businessman, Jonah Ihie over failure to appear for trial.



The judge, Muhammad Adamu issued the warrant following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, John Okpa who noted that the defendant was absent from defending the charge against him.



Adamu also ordered that the surety should be served with notices to show cause, why the bail bond entered, should not be forfeited.



He adjourned the matter until Sept. 22 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant with joint act and cheating, which he pleaded not guilty to.



Earlier Okpa told the court that the complainant, Mr Ibrahim Haruna reported the matter at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on Aug. 21, 2019.



He said the defendant and others at large deceived the complainant to supply 1,200 bags of Nigeria par-boiled rice at N17, 000 per bag to Massis Development Foundation, Dutse Sokale, Abuja.

The prosecution counsel said the defendant promised to give the complainant advance payment of N10 million upon delivery.



He further said when the complainant delivered the first set of 600 bags, the defendant did not pay advance as agreed so he decided to collect the bags of rice back.



The prosecution counsel said the complainant discovered 33bags were missing, adding that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria