By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State chapter, on Saturday, held a parallel Local Govrnment Congress to elect new officers.

Recall that the state chapter of APC, also held a parallel ward congress which has been a subject of controversy in the state.

In a reaction to the the exercise on Saturday, APC caretaker Publicity Secretary, Mr. Seye Oladejo, stated that: ‘The exercise has been generally peaceful from reports across the state.

“The constitutional provision of consensus which was also encouraged by the national caretaker committee was upheld.

“The process which culminates in the national convention will no doubt reposition the party for the challenges ahead.”

Meanwhile, a group within the APC Lagos, Lagos4Lagos Movement, led by it’s Convener, Olajide Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” participated in Lagos APC council Congress.

In a statement by Mr Adeleke Akeem,

State Public Relations Officer, PRO,

f Lagos4Lagos, stated: “In line with the mandate from the APC National Secretariat, memebers of the Lagos4Lagos Movement trooped out in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State to elect their officers in a hitch-free democratic manner.

“Basking in the euphoria of the recently concluded APC Ward Congress, Lagos4Lagos movement maintained a sustained consolidation by electing officers who will take charge of the party activities in all the 20 LGA in Lagos State, devoid of any rancour.

“The movement, with this current thrust has taken over the party structure in all the 20 LGAs of Lagos State.

“In the same vain, yesterday, Friday, members of the Lagos4Lagos movement were ecstatic and upbeat as their executives were inaugurated across the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“This has undoubtedly reaffirmed our formidable reach and capacity. It also laid to rest the undeniable fact that the party administration, even at the grassroot level is dominated by members of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

“The Lead Visioner of the Movement, Dr. Adediran (Jandor) used the opportunity to congratulate the newly sworn-in ward executives and those elected today at LG Congress.”

He therefore, admonished them to be just and democratic as they take full charge of party administration at the grassroots.

Speaking further on the development, Jandor expressed firm optimism, stating that “active democratic participation of all stakeholders is required for the enthronement of government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“We are indeed mobilising for progressive change”, he stated..