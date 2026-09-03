Sanwo-Olu: Tinubu has shown ruling party can lose election

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has praised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles, saying the outcome of the recent Osun governorship election demonstrated that Nigeria’s ruling party could lose an election without undermining the democratic process.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Thursday at the seventh annual lecture of Freedom Online, held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where he addressed the state of Nigeria’s democracy, electoral reforms and preparations for the 2027 general elections.

He cited the August 15 Osun governorship election, in which incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, by more than 60,000 votes, as evidence of what he described as the Federal Government’s respect for democratic processes.

Tinubu had congratulated Adeleke after the election, describing his re-election as a “fitting assurance” that democracy would continue to flourish under his administration.

The President also met with Adeleke behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, days after the election and urged him to work towards uniting the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the development represented a departure from the era when opposition parties were often perceived as having little chance of defeating the ruling party, particularly in elections involving the Federal Government.

“There was a time in this country when ‘federal might’ was a phrase that a ruling party used without irony,” he said.

“Under this President, the ruling party can lose a state in the South-West in an election year, and the sky does not fall. That is what a maturing democracy looks like.

“This President is a lifelong democrat, and he means to leave behind a stronger democracy than he inherited, not only for Nigerians but as an example to a continent that badly needs one.”

The governor said Nigeria’s electoral system had recorded significant improvements, citing the Electoral Act 2022, the newly enacted Electoral Act 2026 and the increasing deployment of technology in voter accreditation, verification and transmission of election results.

He, however, stressed the need for further preparations to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was fully ready for the 2027 elections.

“INEC must be ready in every polling unit on the 16th of January and again on the 6th of February, and each of us has a duty to help it be ready,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to respect the electoral process, warning against actions capable of triggering violence.

According to him, political ambition should never be allowed to take precedence over the safety and lives of Nigerians.

“A mandate is only as strong as the process that produced it. No office in this land is worth the life of a single Nigerian and no victory won by the wrong means is a victory at all,” he said.

Governors’ performance will matter in 2027

Sanwo-Olu also said the performance of state governors would be a major factor in the 2027 elections, arguing that voters would judge political leaders based on their record in office.

He said citizens were capable of assessing the impact of government policies and projects in their communities, regardless of their level of formal education or understanding of economic statistics.

“Voters may not be economists, but they are excellent accountants. They know whether their State built the road it promised. They know whether the primary health centre has a nurse in it. They will bring that ledger with them to the polling unit,” he said.

The governor said the 2027 elections would therefore provide voters with an opportunity to assess the performance of governments at the state and federal levels.

Sanwo-Olu tasks media on accountability

He also challenged the media to maintain its watchdog role ahead of the 2027 elections, urging journalists to scrutinise political actors and hold them accountable irrespective of their political affiliations.

Sanwo-Olu said the media should not become an extension of any political party, including his own APC.

“I am not asking for a compliant press.

“A compliant press is of no use to a democracy; it flatters the powerful and abandons the public,” he said.

The governor urged journalists to verify information and expose false claims, including those originating from politicians and groups with which they might be politically aligned.

“I am asking for a rigorous press. Check the facts, mine included. Call out disinformation wherever it comes from, including from my own side,” he said.

He warned that misinformation and disinformation could become increasingly difficult to contain ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly with the proliferation of anonymous social media accounts and manipulated audiovisual content.

“In the weeks ahead, the most dangerous lies will not come from newspapers. They will come from anonymous accounts and doctored videos and you are the institution best placed to answer them,” Sanwo-Olu said.