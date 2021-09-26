.

Adetola Aderinto Swift aka the sugar mummy is a presenter, producer OAP rapper-actor and project manager has she holds a PMP project management certification.

she is one of the most searched media personalities in Africa because of her energy fashion style realness and the way she connects with veterans during her interviews on her hit show ” Legends on Board” she is referred to as having a vibe with the energy on and off-air which makes fans connect with her easily.

Born on the 27th of May 1985 to Mr and Mrs Aderinto. She was born into a media household has her mother was a radio broadcaster at Ondo broadcasting service on a study leave running her first degree in the university of Lagos mass communication department.

The story behind Tola’s birth was her mother drove herself while in labour to the hospital and after the delivery had to live a few hours old Adetola at the hospital to go back to Unilag to write her exams she had an A in that course.

As a child, Adetola had shown strong interest in the media as she participated in children’s shows on ORSC from the age of 4, her parents relocated to Warri where she attended Twin fountain nursery and primary school.

Secondary school changed Adetola has she attended Federal Government girls college Benin and became a star Athletic winning the 800 meters 1500meters and 3000 meters races she held this titles toll she graduated from the school she also won the state government secondary school marathon competition winning her a state government scholarship.

She went ahead to study history at the University of Benin Uniben where she was active in sports and won medals at Different Nuga games. Her career in Athletics was put on hold after she had a knee injury.

2002 Adetola faced a life-changing reality as she realized in her final year due to a screening process by the university that her admission was revoked and she was not allowed to graduate she had to go to the University of Ado Ekiti where she baggage a degree in Political Science. It was at Ado Ekiti Adetola began recording music as she started chasing a career as a Rap artist with the name Tolly.

Media career

In 2014 Adetola started her journey in the media with Gosporella FM an online Gospel radio owned by DJ gosporell Nigerians first gospel Dj

Adetola met Randolph Odinaka a rapper and a friend at an auction and he told her about a new TV station looking for a presenter they both went for the audition and they were both taken to present The Youth Alive show about a year later Adetola started to present The Request Show a job she says she begged for as the lead anchor of the show resigned she was given that show which she is the lead anchor of till date.

In 2016 “am” the idea from Mrs Ikalia & Mrs Aninok and Adetola birth the show ” Legends on Board” and this changed her life forever as she began to interview veterans in the entertainment industry it is one of the most-watched shows in Africa and has amazing views on YouTube.

Adetola has interviewed the likes of Femi Kuti Joke Silva Jide Kosoko Alibaba Dj Jimmy Jay Julius Agu Adewale Ayuba Majek Fashek (late) Raskimono. Buchi Felix Duke Blackly and lots more.

In 2018 she started a red carpet show MY 5 and she is rated as one of the best red carpet Anchor in Nigeria.

Adetola runs a PR firm for the upcoming artists as she tries to promote them she is currently managing top Battle rap artist PATOGEN is a lead artist working with her.

Adetola started her acting career on stage she has been stared in 2 major movies in Nigeria 93 days an emotional movie about the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and Tinsel. She has been featured with MC lively on his comedy skit and some of her own comedy skits

