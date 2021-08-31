I think everyone can relate to this, it becomes so daunting when there’s so much content documents or videos or pictures that you have stored on any of your devices and eventually, it gets to a point were your device starts sending you notifications of storage capacity being full and at that point it’s upsetting, especially when you’re trying to save new documents on your device andyou’re left with no choicebut to choose what to delete and to keep.

For me, I have a lot of memorial files on my devices so why is deleting them an option. Having to go through that phase, that’s basically when I came across SanDisk IXpandi.

My first impression getting this, I was stunned by it, so it’s not like the regular flash drive you inject into your devices and you manually transfer files over. This however, is clearly organized so it involves you having to download an app before the process begins. It’s User-friendly which I really like, I hate having to go through apps and I’m confused about everything.

Once the app has been installed, it’s so self-explanatory.So for instance; if you’re like me and you don’t bother to check your storage capacity until you basically get a notification “Storage full”. In the app, there’s a section that displays how much storage has been used up on your Iphone and how much storage has been used on on the Xpandi mini which is really cool.

You can play music and videos directly from the drive so instead of the usual stress of having to send them back to your phone just to view them properly, it allows you do all this on the flash. The biggest highlight is having you streamlinevideos, pictures straight from the flash to your TV. How cool is that!

This is definitely one of my favourite features on the app. It keeps you updated on storage capacity on both the flash drive and the device itself especially if you’re too busy to be checking your storage capacity.

Compatibility&Storage Capacity

The SanDisk IXpandi flash drive is compatible with iphone ranging from 5-12,Windows 7 Windows 8, Windows 10, Chrome OS, Mac OS X v10.8 and higher, Ipod touch (6th generation), So the Flash Drive has a storage capacity ranging from 32GB,64GB,128GB, 256GB

Performance

When it comes to the speed of the Flash drive, I was a bit taken back because iwas a bit slow and you most times have to be in the app for it to back up properly which I find inconveniencing. I was not really able to find out much about the speed capacity but however using it that’s the only issue I had with the flash Drive.

Final Verdict

It’s an excellent choice for those individuals who work with large content daily and require excess storage space.