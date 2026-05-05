Apple Gift Card to Naira Rate in Nigeria (2026) – Full Price Guide

You finish a freelance design job. The client sends payment — an Apple Gift Card. Or maybe your sister in London sends you one for your birthday. Or you bought one during a promo and now you need cash. Whatever the situation, the question is always the same: how much is this thing actually worth in Naira, and where do I sell it without getting cheated?

This guide answers that question completely. We’ve pulled the latest Apple Gift Card to Naira rates directly from Apexpay — Nigeria’s leading gift card exchange platform — and broken them down by country, denomination, and card type so you know exactly what to expect before you trade.

Why Can’t You Just Use the Card in Nigeria?

Apple Gift Cards are marketed as a way to buy apps, music, movies, and subscriptions from Apple’s ecosystem. But here’s the problem: Nigerian Apple IDs are not eligible to redeem gift cards on the App Store. Apple restricts gift card redemption to accounts based in the country where the card was issued.

So a $100 Apple Gift Card bought in the US can only be redeemed on a US Apple account. If your account is Nigerian — or you just don’t want to go through the stress of managing a foreign Apple account — the card is essentially sitting idle.

That’s where platforms like Apexpay come in. They buy your card at a good rate and pay you within minutes.

Current Apple Gift Card to Naira Rates on Apexpay (2026)

The rates below are live from Apexpay as of 2026. The platform updates rates in real time based on market conditions, so always verify in the app before you trade. That said, these numbers give you a reliable benchmark for what to expect.

Pro tip: Physical cards (the ones printed on card stock) consistently trade higher than e-codes (digital codes). If you’re choosing between the two, physical is almost always the better option.

USA Apple iTunes Gift Card Rate Today

UK Apple iTunes Gift Card Rate Today

Card Type Denomination Rate per £1 Physical / Horizontal £10 – £99 and £101 – £499 ₦ 1,170 – ₦ 1,370 Physical / Horizontal £100, £150, £200 – £500 ₦ 1,260 – ₦ 1,460 Ecode (Digital) £25 – £500 ₦ 1,100 – ₦ 1,300

Canadian Apple iTunes Gift Card Rate Today

Card Type Denomination Rate per CAD$1 Physical / Horizontal $10 – $99 and $101 – $499 ₦ 660 – ₦ 860 Physical / Horizontal $100, $150, $200 – $500 ₦ 700 – ₦ 900 Ecode (Digital) $25 – $500 ₦ 630 – ₦ 830

Australian Apple iTunes Gift Card Rate Today

Card Type Denomination Rate per AUD$1 Physical / Horizontal $25 – $99 and $101 – $499 ₦ 580 – ₦ 780 Physical / Horizontal $50, $100, $150, $200 – $500 ₦ 590 – ₦ 790 Ecode (Digital) $25 – $500 ₦ 570 – ₦ 770

European Apple iTunes Gift Cards

Country / Region Denomination Rate per €1 Euro Physical & Ecode / Horizontal €10 – €500 ₦ 900 – ₦ 1,100 Finland €50 – €500 ₦ 960 – ₦ 1,160 Germany Physical / Horizontal €10 – €499 ₦ 960 – ₦ 1,160 Germany Physical / Horizontal €100 – €500 ₦ 980 – ₦ 1,180 Germany Ecode €10 – €500 ₦ 930 – ₦ 1,130 Ireland €50 – €500 ₦ 960 – ₦ 1,160 Luxembourg / Greece / Portugal €50 – €500 ₦ 960 – ₦ 1,160 Switzerland (CHF) Physical CHF 100 – 500 ₦ 1,200 per CHF

Other Countries

Country Denomination Rate New Zealand (Physical) NZD $50 – $500 ₦ 620 per NZD$1 New Zealand (Ecode) NZD $25 – $500 ₦ 580 per NZD$1 Singapore SGD 50 – 500 ₦ 530 per SGD$1 Singapore SGD 25 – 49 ₦ 520 per SGD$1 Denmark Variable ₦ 60 per DKK Hong Kong Variable ₦ 60 per HKD Norway Variable ₦ 35 per NOK Poland Variable ₦ 80 per PLN Japan Variable ₦ 3 per JPY Mexico Variable ₦ 10 per MXN South Africa Variable ₦ 25 per ZAR Brazil Variable ₦ 30 per BRL

* Rates are updated in real time on Apexpay. Always confirm the current rate in the app before submitting your card.

What Else Affects the Rate You’ll Get?

Beyond the country of issue, several other factors influence what your card is worth on any given day:

The parallel market dollar rate: Gift card rates move in tandem with the USD/NGN rate. When the dollar strengthens against the Naira, rates go up. When the Naira appreciates, rates tend to dip.

Physical vs. e-code: Physical cards trade at a premium because they carry less fraud risk and are easier to verify. E-codes are more convenient but fetch lower rates.

Card denomination: Higher denomination cards often attract marginally better per-unit rates. A $500 card trades better per dollar than a $10 card.

Seasonal demand: Around Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Black Friday, the volume of cards in circulation spikes. More supply can push rates down slightly during these periods.

Platform spread: Every exchange platform builds a margin into the rate. Apexpay is known for keeping this spread competitive, which is why it consistently pays out more than most alternatives.

How to Sell Your Apple Gift Card on Apexpay in Minutes

Apexpay has been running for over five years and serves more than 500,000 Nigerians across iOS and Android. The trading process is designed to be fast and transparent — no negotiations, no waiting around, no wondering if the buyer will pay. Here’s how it works:

Download the Apexpay app on your iPhone or Android device and create a free account. Verification is straightforward and takes a few minutes. Tap “Sell Gift Card” and select Apple iTunes from the list of supported cards. Choose the country that issued your card (USA, UK, Canada, etc.) and whether it’s a physical card or e-code. Enter the denomination. The app immediately shows you the current rate and the exact Naira amount you’ll receive — no surprises. Enter your card code or upload a clear photo of the physical card. Confirm the trade. Your Naira is credited to your Apexpay wallet within minutes. Withdraw to any Nigerian bank account whenever you’re ready, with no hidden charges.

Over 500,000 Nigerians trade on Apexpay. The platform has processed billions of naira in gift card trades over five years — making it one of the most trusted names in Nigeria’s digital asset exchange space.

How to Get the Best Naira Value for Your Card

Getting the best rate isn’t complicated — it just requires knowing a few things most people don’t think about:

Go physical over e-code when you can. The rate difference is meaningful. On a $200 card, the gap between a physical card (₦1,050/dollar = ₦210,000) and an e-code (₦950/dollar = ₦190,000) is ₦20,000.

Trade higher denominations. The per-dollar rate on a $500 card is slightly better than on a $10 card. If you have multiple small cards from the same country, check whether you can consolidate before trading.

Stick to US and UK cards. These are the most liquid and consistently well-priced. If someone is offering to pay you in a gift card, request a US or UK Apple card specifically.

Check the rate before you commit. Apexpay shows you the exact Naira payout before you submit your card. There’s no obligation until you confirm — so always look before you leap.

Avoid social media traders. WhatsApp and Telegram groups are full of people claiming to offer better rates. Some do — briefly. But the risks of scam, non-payment, and delayed settlement are real. Apexpay’s rates are competitive precisely because the platform has scale and efficiency. The peace of mind is worth it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a $100 Apple Gift Card in Naira right now?

A $100 USA physical Apple Gift Card trades between ₦1,050 – ₦1,250 per dollar on Apexpay, giving you ₦105,000 – ₦125,000. The same card as an e-code trades at ₦950/dollar, giving you ₦95,000 – ₦115,000. Always check the app for the live rate.

Which country’s Apple Gift Card gives the best Naira rate?

UK cards currently offer the highest payout — up to ₦1,260 – ₦1,460 per pound for physical cards of £100 and above. Swiss Franc cards come in second at ₦1,200 – ₦1,400 per CHF. Among dollar-denominated cards, US cards lead at up to ₦1,060 per dollar.

How long does it take to get paid on Apexpay?

Most trades are completed within minutes. Once your card is verified, Naira is credited to your Apexpay wallet almost instantly. Bank withdrawals are processed quickly as well, with no unnecessary delays.

Can I sell a partially used Apple Gift Card?

No. Apexpay only accepts cards with their full original balance. Attempting to trade a partially used card will result in rejection. Always verify your card balance before initiating a trade.

Is Apexpay safe?

Yes. Apexpay has been operating for over five years and serves more than 500,000 verified users across Nigeria. The platform uses strong encryption, KYC verification, and a structured trade flow designed to protect sellers. Your Naira is guaranteed once a trade is confirmed.

Does Apexpay charge any fees?

Apexpay’s margin is built into the rate displayed before you confirm a trade. There are no hidden fees — the amount shown on screen is exactly what you receive. No surprises.

What cards does Apexpay accept besides Apple?

Apexpay supports a wide range of gift cards beyond Apple iTunes, including Amazon, Google Play, Steam, Visa, Mastercard, and many others. The full list is available in the app.

The Bottom Line

The rates in 2026 are strong — a $500 US physical card is worth ₦530,000. A £200 UK card is worth ₦252,000. A CHF 500 Swiss card is worth ₦600,000. These are not small numbers.

The difference between getting that money quickly and fairly — versus getting scammed or underpaid — is simply choosing the right platform. Apexpay has spent five years building a system that works: competitive rates, instant payouts, a clean app, and over half a million Nigerians who trust it with their trades every day.

If you have an Apple Gift Card, there’s no reason to wait. Open Apexpay, check your rate, and have Naira in your account in minutes.