Truck kills commuter in Lagos

By Mary Benson, Ifechukwu Amaizu & Hauwa Isah

Tragedy struck over the weekend at Jakande gate, Oke-Afa, in Isolo area of Lagos, after a MAN truck crushed a middle-aged man to death.

This is just as a mild drama played out in the same area yesterday, after a commercial motorcyclist stripped himself naked, to resist some policemen from impounding his motorcycle.

Vanguard gathered that the victim of the truck incident, a man whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, was about to cross the road into Jakande estate, at about 8pm.

He was said to have stood at the median, waiting for when the road would be clear for him to cross.

Unfortunately, he reportedly slipped from the median and fell under a moving truck with plate number MUS 418 YA.

The back tyre of the truck rammed over him before its driver who was alerted by the alarm raised by other commuters, could stop.

His intestines, throat and manhood shot out in the process, killing him on the spot.

In another development, a commercial motorcyclist identified simply as Saidi, created a scene at Jakande gate Monday, when he stripped pants down to resist a policeman from impounding his motorbike.

Some policemen, according to eyewitnesses , were arresting commercial motorcyclists who were obstructing the free flow of traffic at Jakande gate.

However, when they accosted Saidi, at about 11.30 am, he was said to have argued that he never stopped to pick nor drop passengers and pleaded with the policemen to let him go.

When his plea yielded no positive response, he immediately stripped naked and dragged his motorbike from the policeman. Thereafter, he threatened to kill himself , narrating to onlookers that he had just collected the motorbike on hire purchase, after staying close to a year at home without a job.

The policemen who expressed shock at his display , quietly left the scene.

