One killed as task force, truck drivers clash in Mile 2

…Truck drivers barricade Oshodi-Apapa expressway

…Defunct COMTUA condemns task force’s action

By Godfrey Bivbere & Efe Onodjae

LAGOS—Protesting truck drivers, yesterday, barricaded the Oshodi/Apapa expressway, Lagos over alleged killing of one of their colleagues by a policeman attached to the Lagos State Task Force.

Report had it that the task force team arrived at Mile Two end of the expressway in the early hours of yesterday to impound trucks that usually block the axis, depriving other motorists access.

The team was said to have sighted a truck stationed in the middle of the road. Attempts by the policemen to tow the truck were reportedly resisted by the driver identified as Toheeb Girisi, as he was said to have insisted that he was pouring water into the radiator of the truck.

Eye witnesses said while he was struggling with one of the policemen, another allegedly shot him from behind.

The action sparked up protest as the protesting truck drivers burnt used tyres on both sides of the road, depriving motorists from driving inward and outward the expressway.

Motorists and commuters had to wait at both ends for the tension to douse before continuing their journey

One of the deceased’s colleagues, who simply gave his name as Ayuba, said: “Toyeeb was 25 years old. He just loaded from Tin-Can and was on his way to deliver the product.

“He rented an apartment and had some of the property he bought in the truck. His mother left here not quite long. He wasn’t married and had no child to carry on his legacy.”

Another eye witness, who gave his name simply as Austine, said: “We were all waiting for our turn to move and load our trucks when we heard the gunshot. It was fired exactly at 2.45 am of Tuesday, September 5,2023.”

It, however, took a reinforcement of policemen from different divisions and the military men to calm the situation.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa and some senior officers visited the scene.The CP was seen addressing some policemen and assured that the matter would be investigated.

COMTUA reacts

In reaction, the defunct Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations, COMTUA, condemned the killing of the truck driver, describing it as a horrific act of violence.

A statement by its former National President, Adeyinka Aroyewun, said: “It is with great sadness that we learned about this horrific act of violence, which has not only taken the life of an individual but has also sent shock waves throughout the transportation community. The loss of a fellow truck driver, who was merely carrying out his duties, is truly disheartening and a blow to the industry.”

Appealing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all transport workers in Lagos, Aroyewun said: “We firmly believe that every worker, regardless of his profession, is entitled to a safe working environment.

“Law enforcement agencies and government bodies must take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all transport workers in Lagos. We implore you to thoroughly investigate this incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent such incidents from occurring in future.

“In light of this tragic event, we urge all stakeholders, including the truck drivers and their unions, to remain calm and composed during these challenging times.

“We must maintain peace and solidarity while allowing the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. We encourage everyone to exercise restraint and avoid engaging in any retaliatory act that may further escalate tensions.

“Furthermore, we kindly request that you communicate our concerns to the relevant governmental bodies responsible for ensuring the safety of transport workers. We believe that a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies, government officials, and transport unions is essential to create a safer working environment for all.

“The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations stand in solidarity with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased truck driver during this difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and assure them of our support and commitment to justice.”