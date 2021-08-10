By Adeola Badru

Seven commuters were, yesterday, killed by a fully loaded petroleum tanker at Celica area on new Ife-Ibadan road, Egbeda Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the truck driver reportedly lost control and rammed into the taxi conveying the commuters to their destinations.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Sunday, said the taxi was about to enter the road when the tanker skidded off the road and rammed into it.

Sunday also explained that there were six people in the taxi but about four were confirmed dead.

But the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said five persons, comprising three male and two female adults died in the accident.

Mrs Uche Chukwurah, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, who confirmed the incident said the accident involved two vehicles, which included a fully loaded petroleum tanker and a Micra taxi car.

The sector commander said the tanker had a brake failure, lost control and rammed into the Micra car leading to the death of all passengers in the car.

“The deceased has been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital mortuary.” she said.

Chukwurah further said that men of the Fire Service were also at the scene to prevent fire outbreaks in the area.