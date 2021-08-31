Police said in Ogun on Tuesday that they killed a kidnap suspect and arrested another in a shootout at Ilala Forest in Imala Area of Abeokuta.

“Ogun State police command arrested one member of a kidnap syndicate while one was gunned down at Ilala Forest in Imala area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area,’’ police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after two members of another kidnap syndicate were gunned down at Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

“The gun battle between the police and the kidnappers was as a result of information received by the police at Imala Divisional Headquarters that six armed kidnappers were sighted in the forest.

“Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Imala Division, CSP Bernard Ediagbonya mobilised men, hunters, vigilance men, as well as Fulani youths and stormed the forest.

“On getting to the scene, the hoodlums who sighted the team from afar opened fire and the team responded appropriately.

“In the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down, while another one who identified himself as Usman Maidama was arrested. Other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries,’’ he added.

Oyeyemi stated also that items recovered from the syndicate members were a single barrel gun, one face mask and two pairs of sandals.

“The command’s onslaught against bandits has been yielding positive results. Four AK 47 riffles had been recovered from hoodlums in the last three weeks,’’ Oyeyemi said.

He added that Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edward Ajogun, had directed that escaping members of the gang be hunted down and brought to justice.