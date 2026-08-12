Nigeria’s capital importation rises 256.9% to $2.82bn 

Nigeria’s capital importation rose by 256.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $2.82 billion in April 2026 from $0.79 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, indicating increased investor confidence in the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

However, capital importation declined by 26.7 per cent month-on-month (MoM) from $3.85 billion in March 2026 to $2.82 billion in April, largely due to declines in foreign portfolio investment (FPI), foreign direct investment (FDI) and other investments.

In its latest Economic Report, the CBN said: “Total capital inflow of $2.82 billion was recorded in April, compared with $3.85 billion in the preceding month.

“A disaggregation showed that foreign portfolio investment declined to $2.66 billion from $3.62 billion in March, due to lower purchases of money market instruments and bonds.

“Similarly, ‘Other investment’, mainly loans, decreased to $0.14 billion from $0.16 billion. Inflow of foreign direct investment also declined to $0.03 billion from $0.06 billion in the preceding period.”

The apex bank said portfolio investment continued to dominate capital inflows, accounting for 94.13 per cent of total inflows, while other investment and FDI accounted for 4.89 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively.

According to the CBN, the banking sector remained the largest recipient of capital inflows, accounting for 68.26 per cent of the total, followed by financing with 26.54 per cent, shares with 1.68 per cent and telecommunications with 1.05 per cent.

“Other sectors accounted for the balance,” the CBN said.

Analysis by state showed that Lagos remained the dominant destination for capital inflows, accounting for 61.92 per cent of total inflows.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with 37.74 per cent, while Akwa Ibom attracted 0.21 per cent.

Kano and Ogun states each accounted for 0.04 per cent, while the remaining inflows went to other states.

Meanwhile, capital outflows declined significantly in April, falling to $2.21 billion from $4.33 billion in March 2026.