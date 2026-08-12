Police warn against electoral violence, ban non-state security outfits in Osun

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ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force has warned political parties, candidates, supporters and other stakeholders against violence, intimidation and thuggery ahead of the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Force, in a statement issued yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, said anyone who attempts to disrupt the electoral process would face the full weight of the law.

It specifically warned against ballot snatching, voter intimidation, vote buying and clashes among supporters of rival political parties.

The Police said persons involved in electoral offences, either as direct perpetrators or sponsors, would be arrested and prosecuted irrespective of their political affiliation or status.

The Force also warned that non-state and quasi-security outfits have no role in securing the election.

It listed the Western Nigeria Security Network, also known as Amotekun, vigilante groups, Joint Civilian Task Force, hunters’ associations, community-based security groups and neighbourhood watch outfits among those prohibited from participating in election security.

According to the Police, such groups are not authorised to escort electoral materials, guard polling units, mount checkpoints or bear arms during the election.

“The Nigeria Police Force affirms that securing the election is the sole responsibility of constitutionally recognised security agencies,” the statement said.

It identified the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service and Federal Road Safety Corps, among others, as the authorised agencies for election security.

The Force said the joint security deployment would cover all 30 Local Government Areas of Osun State, including polling units, collation centres, electoral materials, officials, observers, journalists and voters.

It further warned political parties, candidates and members of the public against engaging, arming or deploying unauthorised security outfits for election-related activities.

The Police also reiterated that firearms, dangerous weapons and offensive materials are prohibited around polling units and collation centres, except where lawfully carried by accredited security personnel on election duty.

It said anyone found guilty of thuggery, obstruction of electoral officials, unlawful possession of electoral materials, hate speech or incitement to violence would be arrested and prosecuted.

The IGP directed all commanders and personnel deployed for the election to remain professional, impartial and firm while operating within the law and respecting human rights.

The Force urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, journalists, accredited observers and members of the public to report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the nearest security agency or established emergency channels.

The Police assured residents of Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties, candidates and other stakeholders of its commitment to providing a secure environment for eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.

It added that the Police would remain neutral, professional and resolute in ensuring that no individual or group undermines the peaceful conduct of the election.