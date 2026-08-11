Police kill 17 bandits, lose 10 officers in Kebbi gun battle

File image for illustration.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

BIRNIN KEBBI — The Kebbi State Police Command has confirmed the death of 10 police officers during a gun battle with armed bandits at Makuku village in Zuru Emirate, along the Kebbi-Zamfara border.

The command also said 17 bandits were killed while several others sustained injuries during the encounter.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the bandits had stormed the community with the intention of attacking and possibly abducting residents.

According to him, armed mobile police personnel, acting on credible intelligence, swiftly moved to the area and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.

He said the encounter resulted in heavy casualties on both sides, with 10 police officers losing their lives while several others sustained injuries.

“Yes, there was a gunfight between our men and bandits at Makuku village and, tragically, we lost 10 officers while we killed over 17 bandits,” Usman said.

He added that the injured officers were receiving medical attention at a health facility.

The police spokesman commended the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, saying their sacrifice would not be in vain.

Usman also assured that the wounded personnel would receive the necessary medical attention and support.

The command said it remained committed to protecting residents and combating banditry and other criminal activities in the state.