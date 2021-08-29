n

By Ayo Onikoyi

African International famous Afropop sensation, Platini Nemeye, AKA Platini P has released his much anticipated single titled “Shumuleta”

With lyrical content that spans from the young to the young at heart, “Shumuleta” is one song the world has been waiting for.

When asked how he came about the title for the single, he explained that a producer, popularly known as Element, called on him to come jump on the beat he had made and the rest is history.

ALSO READ: I have much to offer, I need support―Singer, Vee Strings

“I’m ready to impact the world, using my music as a genuine tool for spreading love, mutual respect, peace, joy and genuine reconciliation for the human race. The inspiration came from a Rwandan Ghost movie titled “Shumuleta”, the lady is compared to the ghost in the movie, he added.

The song was produced by Element while Bob Pro Mixed and Mastered it.

Vanguard News Nigeria