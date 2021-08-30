Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State yesterday said perpetrators of attacks in the state would be brought to book.

The governor spoke when he visited Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North LGA.

Plateau has recorded a number of attacks over the past three weeks.

Speaking when he addressed residents, the governor said the incessant attacks are impeding development plans in Plateau, adding that about 3,000 vigilante personnel are being trained to beef up security.

He said he will establish a police station in the community and distribute relief materials to the victims of the attack in all the affected communities. “Nobody will escape,” Lalong said.

On his part, president of the Anaguta Development Association, Sunday Bonu, said a police station in the area will forestall attacks on the community. “We need a police station to be sited here to curtail security challenges. We want compensation for the victims of the attacks to alleviate their suffering,”

“We also need payment of hospital bills for those injured and hospitalised,” he said.

Also speaking, Bitrus Pada, on behalf of the victims, said those behind the attacks must be prosecuted.

The governor also conducted an assessment tour of the damaged bridge and other affected areas in the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria