Gov Otu bows to pressure, orders release of detained critic Odama

Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River State Governor, Sen Bassey Otu, on Wednesday night ordered the release of businessman and social media critic, Denis Odama, who had spent about a week in detention following a complaint filed by some of the governor’s aides.

In a statement issued via his verified Facebook page, Otu said he had personally directed the aides to withdraw their complaint against Odama, and instructed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to “urgently review the matter” and take steps to discontinue the case.

This he said “so that Mr. Odama may be released from the correctional centre without further delay and reunited with his family.”

The governor anchored his decision on constitutional principles.

“I hold a firm belief and faith in the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly Section 39, which guarantees every citizen the right to freely express themselves.

“I remain ommitted to upholding this right for all Cross Riverians, including those who criticise me,” he said

Otu urged young people to exercise the freedom “responsibly and with regard for the cultural values and moral standards we hold dear as a people.”

Governor Otu framed the decision as consistent with his leadership style.

“You voted me as your governor to listen and to act on positive suggestions, advice, and constructive criticism. I will continue not only to listen, but to act accordingly. The state is our collective responsibility to protect; may God bless Cross River State,” he said.

Recall that Odama, a Cross River-born car dealer, was arrested by police in Lagos on August 9 over allegations that he had made derogatory comments about the governor online.

He was subsequently transferred to Calabar for arraignment, arriving under police escort and reportedly in handcuffs.

His continued detention had drawn condemnation from civil society figures, including Abuja-based lawyer Etaba Agbor of the Nigerian Bar Association Young Lawyers Forum, who described the arrest as a threat to constitutional freedoms.

Pressure for his release also came from opposition quarters, with the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, publicly calling for Odama to be freed.

Odama’s release is expected to formally take effect once the Attorney General concludes the withdrawal process.