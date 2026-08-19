Plateau killings: Military moves tactical HQ to Mangu, launches ‘Operation Hard Nut’

…Deploys additional troops, equipment to troubled communities

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Joint Security Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), has relocated its tactical headquarters from Jos to Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State following a recent surge in insecurity in the area.

The move followed a series of security breaches in Mangu, including the deadly attack on Bin-Per community in Kombun District, which reportedly claimed more than 25 lives.

Commander of Operation Enduring Peace and General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Williams Maxwell Dangana, disclosed the development while addressing troops deployed in Mangu on Wednesday.

Dangana said the relocation of the tactical headquarters would enable the military leadership to maintain direct and real-time oversight of the security situation and facilitate a faster response to emerging threats.

He said the deployment had also been reinforced with additional troops, equipment and other operational resources to strengthen security across the affected communities.

“My being here is not just in person. I am here with a lot of enablers, additional manpower, and all the resources that are required,” the GOC said.

He added that the Chief of Army Staff had provided the necessary logistics to enable the troops to effectively carry out the operation.

Dangana also announced the commencement of “Operation Hard Nut,” a military operation aimed at dismantling armed criminal networks, clearing identified hostile areas and restoring peace across Mangu and other vulnerable communities.

The GOC assured residents that troops would remain in the area to sustain offensive operations and protect lives and property.

He charged the troops to remain professional, resolute and decisive in confronting threats, while urging them to maintain close cooperation with other security agencies and residents.

The latest military action comes amid heightened security concerns in Mangu following the attack on Bin-Per community, where more than 25 people were reportedly killed and several others injured.

The attack also resulted in the destruction of houses and farmlands, further worsening the hardship faced by residents, many of whom depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.