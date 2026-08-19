Burna Boy, Tems earn 2026 MTV VMAs nominations (Full List)

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, have secured nominations at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The nominations were announced on Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

Burna Boy received two nominations for his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, “Dai Dai.”

The Grammy-winning singer is nominated in the Best Collaboration category, where he faces Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and Malice for “Chains & Whips”; French Montana and Max B for “Ever Since U Left Me”; Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter for “Bring Your Love”; PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson for “Stateside”; and Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye for “Hard Part.”

“Dai Dai” also earned Burna Boy a nomination in the Best Latin category.

He will compete against Anitta and Shakira, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Ryan Castro, Kapo and Gangsta.

Tems, meanwhile, received a Best R&B nomination for her collaboration with British rapper Dave on “Raindance.”

The duo will compete against Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” Chris Brown’s “It Depends/Obvious,” Justin Bieber’s “Yukon,” Kehlani’s “Folded,” and Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ “Is It a Crime.”

Madonna leads the 2026 nominations with 11 nods, while Taylor Swift follows with nine.

The 2026 VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Fans can vote in most categories daily until September 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

Notably, the Best Afrobeats category, which featured in previous editions of the awards, is not included in this year’s nominations.

South African singer Tyla won the category in 2025 with “Push 2 Start”, defeating Nigerian nominees Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake.

Tyla had also won the award in 2024 for “Water”, while Rema and Selena Gomez claimed the inaugural Best Afrobeats award in 2023 for “Calm Down.”

The MTV VMAs, established in 1984, recognise outstanding music videos, songs and artists and are traditionally associated with the iconic Moonperson trophy.

Full list of 2026 MTV VMA nominees

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – Tears

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

BTS – Swim

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

Olivia Dean – Man I Need

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

RAYE – WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Best New Artist

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips

French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me

Charli xcx – SS26

LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – drop dead

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe

Don Toliver – E85

Drake – Janice STFU

Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL

Travis Scott – DUMBO

Tyler, The Creator – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

Best R&B

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious

Dave & Tems – Raindance

Justin Bieber – YUKON

Kehlani – Folded

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime

Best Alternative

Geese – Taxes

mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide

Olivia Rodrigo – the cure

SOMBR – Homewrecker

Tame Impala – Dracula

twenty one pilots – Drag Path

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion

Harry Styles – Aperture

Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNWAY

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

Slayyyter – DANCE…

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka

Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL

Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO

KAROL G – Papasito

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – LA VILLA

Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – JUMP

BTS – SWIM

CORTIS – REDRED

KATSEYE – PINKY UP

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – SPAGHETTI

LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Country

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas

Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle

Shaboozey – Cowgirl

Stella Lefty – Boston

Tucker Wetmore – Brunette

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – Opalite

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – SS26

Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNWAY

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

SOMBR – My Body Isn’t Ready

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – PUNK ROCKY

Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me

LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Shaboozey – Cowgirl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me

Bruno Mars – I Just Might

LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean

Harry Styles – Dance No More

KATSEYE – PINKY UP

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me

JISOO X ZAYN – Eyes Closed

Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony.

Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia