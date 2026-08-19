Burna Boy, Tems earn 2026 MTV VMAs nominations (Full List)

Nigerian Afrobeats stars Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, have secured nominations at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The nominations were announced on Tuesday ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.
Burna Boy received two nominations for his collaboration with Colombian singer Shakira on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup song, “Dai Dai.”
The Grammy-winning singer is nominated in the Best Collaboration category, where he faces Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T and Malice for “Chains & Whips”; French Montana and Max B for “Ever Since U Left Me”; Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter for “Bring Your Love”; PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson for “Stateside”; and Teyana Taylor and Lucky Daye for “Hard Part.”
“Dai Dai” also earned Burna Boy a nomination in the Best Latin category.
He will compete against Anitta and Shakira, Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía featuring Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Ryan Castro, Kapo and Gangsta.
Tems, meanwhile, received a Best R&B nomination for her collaboration with British rapper Dave on “Raindance.”
The duo will compete against Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might,” Chris Brown’s “It Depends/Obvious,” Justin Bieber’s “Yukon,” Kehlani’s “Folded,” and Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis’ “Is It a Crime.”
Madonna leads the 2026 nominations with 11 nods, while Taylor Swift follows with nine.
The 2026 VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.
Fans can vote in most categories daily until September 25 at 6 p.m. ET.
Notably, the Best Afrobeats category, which featured in previous editions of the awards, is not included in this year’s nominations.
South African singer Tyla won the category in 2025 with “Push 2 Start”, defeating Nigerian nominees Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Tems and Asake.
Tyla had also won the award in 2024 for “Water”, while Rema and Selena Gomez claimed the inaugural Best Afrobeats award in 2023 for “Calm Down.”
The MTV VMAs, established in 1984, recognise outstanding music videos, songs and artists and are traditionally associated with the iconic Moonperson trophy.
Full list of 2026 MTV VMA nominees
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – Tears
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
BTS – Swim
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – Golden
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
Olivia Dean – Man I Need
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
RAYE – WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
Best New Artist
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Best Collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips
French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
Charli xcx – SS26
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo – drop dead
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe
Don Toliver – E85
Drake – Janice STFU
Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL
Travis Scott – DUMBO
Tyler, The Creator – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE
Best R&B
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
Dave & Tems – Raindance
Justin Bieber – YUKON
Kehlani – Folded
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime
Best Alternative
Geese – Taxes
mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
Olivia Rodrigo – the cure
SOMBR – Homewrecker
Tame Impala – Dracula
twenty one pilots – Drag Path
Best Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
Harry Styles – Aperture
Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNWAY
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
Slayyyter – DANCE…
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira – Choka Choka
Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO
KAROL G – Papasito
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – LA VILLA
Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK – JUMP
BTS – SWIM
CORTIS – REDRED
KATSEYE – PINKY UP
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – SPAGHETTI
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Best Country
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
Shaboozey – Cowgirl
Stella Lefty – Boston
Tucker Wetmore – Brunette
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Taylor Swift – Opalite
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx – SS26
Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNWAY
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
SOMBR – My Body Isn’t Ready
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky – PUNK ROCKY
Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Shaboozey – Cowgirl
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Best Editing
Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me
Bruno Mars – I Just Might
LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Best Choreography
GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
Harry Styles – Dance No More
KATSEYE – PINKY UP
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – Hate that I made you love me
JISOO X ZAYN – Eyes Closed
Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony.
Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
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