Osun: Police launch manhunt over killing of 60-yr-old man

The Police Command in Osun has confirmed the killing of a 60-year-old man, Tajudeen Yusuf, by suspected hoodlums on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Ojelabi said the incident occurred around Ita-Olokan area of Osogbo at about 4 p.m., shortly after Gov. Ademola Adeleke visited the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, at his palace.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Adeleke, accompanied by his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler.

“Immediately after the visit, one Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as ‘Small Rugged’, an ex-convict, cultist and suspected notorious thug, attempted to gain access to Davido but was resisted by members of his security team.

“The ensuing confrontation reportedly attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity.

“The suspects temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed movement before the governor’s convoy eventually left the area safely.

“Shortly afterwards, the suspected gang members reportedly departed the vicinity, and while on their way, they allegedly shot the victim dead,” he said.

Ojelabi said a police patrol team was mobilised to the scene, where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

He said the victim was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where he was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson said the command had commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to identify, apprehend and bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Etaifo, condemned the act and assured members of the public that the command would deploy all available resources to apprehend those responsible.

Etaifo urged anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to approach the nearest police station or contact the command through its official channels.

(NAN)