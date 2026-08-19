Northern senators condemn Plateau killings, demand urgent action

Urge investment in drones, CCTV, early warning systems

Call for dialogue among farmers, herders, traditional institutions

Commend Tinubu’s visit, Federal Government interventions

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the latest attacks in Plateau State, calling for urgent measures to end the recurring cycle of violence in the state.

The Forum, comprising senators from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also called for increased investment in security technology, including drones, CCTV cameras and early warning systems, particularly in identified flashpoints.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central), commiserated with families of victims of the August 18 attacks in Plateau State, in which at least 25 people, mostly women and children, were reportedly killed, according to local officials and residents.

The senators also called on the Plateau State Government to establish a transparent compensation and resettlement framework for victims and internally displaced persons (IDPs), stressing that justice, rather than reprisal, should be the response to the violence.

The Forum said: “The Northern Senators Forum commiserates with the families of those killed in the overnight attack in Plateau State on 18th August, where at least 25 people, mostly women and children, were hacked to death in their homes according to local officials and residents.

“We also remember all other victims of violence in Mangu and across Plateau. This latest tragedy is one too many.”

The senators noted that Plateau State had witnessed sustained attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and other local government areas over the past three years, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, displacement and destruction of homes and farmlands.

“This cycle of bloodshed must end,” the Forum declared.

The senators commended the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), for their response to the latest attacks, including the deployment of additional troops and equipment to troubled communities.

They also welcomed the relocation of the OPEP tactical headquarters from Jos to Mangu Local Government Area, saying the move would enhance direct oversight and facilitate faster responses to emerging security threats.

The Forum also acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau State and the interventions by the Federal Government.

However, it urged the Plateau State Government to take additional steps within its constitutional and budgetary powers to address the underlying causes of the crisis.

The senators called for genuine dialogue among farmers, herders and traditional institutions to address issues surrounding land use, grazing routes and compensation for destroyed farms and homes.

They also urged the state government to urgently deploy drones, CCTV cameras and early warning systems in flashpoint areas, including the Ampang, Kombul, Mangu and Gindiri axes, to detect and deter attacks before they occur.

According to the Forum, the security and welfare of the people remained the primary purpose of government as provided under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution.

“That duty must now be matched with action, not only condolences,” the senators said.

The Forum urged residents to remain calm and support security agencies in efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, while calling on governments at all levels to move from a reactive approach to proactive measures in preventing attacks.

It prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks.