It has been a milestone for our Unstoppable Nigerian Para-powerlifting team and today, we celebrate them for their resilience and wins in the ongoing TOKYO 2020 Paralympic games.

They have truly shown us that impossibility is nothing with the incredible feat they have each achieved in their different para-lifting categories.

We are particularly proud of Bose Omolayo and Oluwafemiayo Folashade who won gold medals for team Nigeria and have set new Paralympic World records by lifting 141kg and 152kg respectively in the female categories.

Indeed, you keep inspiring Nigerians to nourish their dreams and aiming for their Peak.

Congratulations, keep beating the odds and #BeUnstoppable