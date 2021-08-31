“This award is just one of the reflections of your quintessential modus vivendi of lagendas nostrae, who peregrinated this incarnation as an exempli gratia of self abnegation, puritanical excrescence, spartan discipline, mental magnitude, hierophantic candour and altruistic effusion.

Qualities which have become a desiderata for theatrical resurgimento…” you would think it was Patrick Obaihagbon on the stage but it was Actor Olaide Almaroof giving a thank-you-speech, inspired a character (Mr Willoughby) he played in a forth-coming movie titled JAGBAJANTIS, a movie inspired by Patrick Obaihagbon and dedicated to Sound Sultan.

This year’s CPMA was a success but it didn’t go down without a mild drama. It was a colourful evening at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in the heart of Abeokuta as movie celebrities arrived in different glamorous outlooks. It was a night of winners but one name stood out in the whole of the event; Olaide Almaroof. Olaide Almaroof who didn’t know he would be winning an award as The Fast Rising Actor of the year was more than happy when he was announced the winner of this category.

He wasn’t just elated that he would be receiving the prestigious plaque but he had an opportunity of a clap back against actress Jumoke Odetola who had won earlier as the Best Actress. The scenario reminded us of the face off between Don Jazzy and rapper Olamide at The Headies Award 2016. It was indeed the peak of the event but let’s start from the beginning.

It was reported that, Jumoke Odetola who was a student/protegee of Abiodun Jimoh went around greeting other colleagues but ignored his ex boss Abiodun Jimoh. This angered a lot of witnesses around, especially Olaide Almaroof a former friend and co-protegee of Abiodun Jimoh, CEO of Prodigy and Pens. Almaroof and some others wanted to call Jumoke to order but Abiodun Jimoh, their boss kept holding them back that there was a possibility Jumoke did not see them.

To worsen the case, Jumoke came to greet some actors at a table next to Abiodun Jimoh and his team, she still ignored her Nollywood Alma mater. As if that was not enough, when Jumoke won her award, she never acknowledge the man in the hall who practically backed her all through her Nollywood journey, worst part was the use of the grammatical concept Abiodun Jimoh wrote, created and made Jumoke a lead actress in the movie HigiHaga.

The caricature character with a heavy vocabularic manifestation is a character created by Abiodun Jimoh, sitting in the same and who you refuse to acknowledge yet she went ahead to give a speech with the characterization, daring all that she could steal her ex boss’ concept right before him and nothing will happen.

She had a few clap as she sauntered bak to her seat. Unfortunately for her Olaide Almaroof was announced a winner few minutes later.

Recently, Prodigy and Pens produced a sequel to HigiHaga, they called it JAGBAJANTIS. Since Jumoke has fallen out with the Star breeding outfit, a new actor Olaide Almaroof played the lead role as Mr. Willoughby, while Anike Ami Olaniyi played Ms. Galagala, the interpreter. This automatically makes Almaroof the Vocabulary King, calling him up the stage only prepared a public launch for Jumoke’s dethronement. After thanking God, the organisers and his family, Almaroof peaks his speech by honouring his boss Abiodun Jimoh.

In his words, he said “sometimes it is difficult to put words together when you want to talk about someone so dear to your heart but permit to say it anyhow it comes as I idolise one man who has always been there for us all. Boss, Abiodun Jimoh, This award is just one of the reflections of your quintessential modus vivendi of lagendas nostrae, who peregrinated this incarnation as an exempli gratia of self abnegation, puritanical excrescense, spartan discipline, mental magnitiude, hierophantic candour and altruistic effusion. Qualities which have become a desiderata for theatrical resurgimento. Thank you sir (prostrates).

The hall went agog. Standing ovation for Almaroof and his boss Abiodun Jimoh whom Jumoke felt she had disgraced. Jumoke began to sulk, then few minutes later, she sneaked out of the hall. A thrilled Odunlade Adekola who presented Almaroof’s plaque jokingly called Jumoke out to come compete with Almaroof but she evasively declined.

It was indeed a dramatic night for The Prodigies as Anike Ami Olaniyi, another student from The Prodigy Film School won as The Revelation Of The Year (Yoruba). Anike Ami, a true trailblazer who had featured in movies like Opo Osun, TayaTale, Tade’s Blues, Jagbajantis and Luwo Gbagida also started her speech by acknowledging The organisers of CPMA and also acknowledge The Prodigy Boss Abiodun Jimoh, she then threw another punchlines in Yoruba which threw the hall into another.

Her words could be summarily subtitled thus: “If you all are done with the grammatical battles, remember to welcome a new baby who was born here today, her name is Anike Ami and she greets you all the elders”. By this time Jumoke was gone but apparently, she would get the message. Aside the Prodigy (Past and Present) Proteges, other winners of the night were Stan Nze, The Rattle Snake lead actor who won as The Best Actor of The Year, Bola Adebayo (Face Of Nollywood), Bukola Kiitan (Fast Rising Actress Of The Year), Jumoke Odetola (Best Actress Of They Year), Olaide Almaroof (Fast Rising Actor of the Year), Anike Ami (Revelation of the Year). Veterans’ honorary awards went to Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Abiodun Jimoh, Wunmi Ajiboye, Biola Adekunle, Ijayegbemi Monsuru, Olu Olowogemo Harenjan, Queen Blessing Egbosuen and a host of Nollywood Veterans.