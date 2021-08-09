Okonjo-Iweala, WTO DG, decries unauthorised use of her name for adverts

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and current Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has decried the use of her name for advertisement of events she knows nothing about.

According to a statement, on Sunday, by her Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Nwabuikwu, the WTO boss said the practice has been intensified lately and that it was being carried out by mischievous people.

She urged those involved to desist, as she would be forced to consider legal actions against them if the practice continued.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that invented comments on political and other issues falsely attributed to the former Minister of Finance, now DG, World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are being disseminated on online platforms as well as on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media.

“These efforts are obviously directed at mischief-making as the faceless people behind them are seeking to make Dr. Okonjo-Iweala a tool of whatever agenda they are pursuing.

“The fake comments are part of a long-standing pattern of misusing Dr. Okonjo Iweala’s name, which has increased in recent times.

“For instance, her name has recently been used to advertise all kinds of public events without any prior discussion or permission.

“These actions are clearly wrong and her office has had to respond to enquiries on issues and events that she knows nothing about.

“We urge the persons or groups responsible to desist from their unethical and illegal activities as Dr Okonjo-Iweala may be forced to explore legal options to stop the misuse of her name.”

