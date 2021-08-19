By Wole Mosadomi

Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, yesterday visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), in his Uphill mansion to facilitate with him on his 80th birthday.

The forum was led by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, alongside his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Bagudu.

Fayemi said General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida had remained reference point to younger generations.

He said “General Babangida deserved accolades considering how he contributed his quota in the development of the country by fighting for the unity of the nation as a soldier and a Military President, noting that their visit was out of respect and admiration of his selfless service to the nation.

“He can be described as a committed soldier, a Professional one who fought for the unity of the country and went on to serve as the Military President. He did a lot on whole range of issues and served the country with commitment and patriotism and contributed his quota to the general development of the country, he said.

Dr Fayemi, who acknowledged that nation building process was a continuous one, said there was no leadership without challenges, stressing that the capacity to manage the challenges was significant for history.

The NGF Chairman prayed for good health, more wisdom and knowledge for the celebrant to continue to mentor the younger generations based on his experiences for a better and virile society.

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State accompanied his colleagues to the hilltop residence of General Babangida in Minna.

The Governors also visited former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, (retd) at his residence.

Vanguard News Nigeria