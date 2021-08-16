The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has flagged off 50 housing units’ scheme for its members over the weekend in Shagamu, Ogun State.

The National President, NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, announced this while performing the official groundbreaking ceremony of the NARD Housing Estate in Shagamu, Ogun State, manage by ADRON Group.

Okhuaihesuyi, who was represented by the National Public Relation Officer of NARD, Dr. Osikoya Oludotun, said the housing units programme of the association is meant to tackle accommodation challenges faced by members and address the brain drain in the health sector.

He said that “NARD is not only known for strikes. We are particular about our members living a comfortable life and having a roof over their head.

“It is sad that there is high rate of brain drain among Nigerian doctors and we are concerned about that.

“So this scheme which has to do with accessing the National Housing Fund, NFN, through Federal Mortgage Bank, FMBN, is aimed at addressing the housing challenge of health sector workers.”

Okhuaihesuyi said the scheme would help doctors own their homes and check brain drain by activating the mortgage system for members to access the National Housing Scheme.

He said NARD was working with FMBN and an estate developer, Daniel-Bob Nigeria Limited, for the programme, insisting that the effort would check brain drain in the sector.

He noted that one of the reasons doctors are moving away from Nigeria is when there is no adequate welfare for them.

Okhuaihesuyi further said that within the next six to eight months, “we are hopeful that we will have 50 housing units which consists of tree bedroom semi-detached and three bedrooms fully detached, semi and fully detached duplex with basic infrastructures.”

He called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to assist the association in facilitating access to the NHF loan so they can have the housing on time.

Vanguard News Nigeria